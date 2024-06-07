Navcoin Price Up 6% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,697.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012046 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.