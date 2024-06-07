Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.52% from the company’s current price.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $849.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.