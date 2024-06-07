NCM Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 969,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,246. The company has a market cap of $739.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

