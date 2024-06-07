NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $7.33 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and approximately $224.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.33 or 0.00010337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,467,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,062,334 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,371,058 with 1,083,062,334 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.38300977 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $206,426,940.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

