Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIEN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Ciena’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

