Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $257.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.54 and a 200 day moving average of $189.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $88,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.