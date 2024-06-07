Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05.
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
