NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.16. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

