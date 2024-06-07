New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 676,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 410,873 shares.The stock last traded at $12.61 and had previously closed at $12.59.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

