New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Down 1%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 2,587,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,938,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

