News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,497 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in News were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $139,956,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in News by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,235 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 984,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of News by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Stock Down 0.6 %

NWSA stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile



News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

