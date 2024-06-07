Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 304,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 158,984 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Noah during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Noah during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Featured Articles

