Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $10.96. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 7,420 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nortech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

