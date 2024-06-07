Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $10.96. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 7,420 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nortech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NSYS
Nortech Systems Stock Down 0.1 %
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.