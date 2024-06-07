Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,464,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of NextEra Energy worth $1,364,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 1,650,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

