Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,612 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Ecolab worth $522,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,581. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $240.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

