Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 107,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Electronic Arts worth $419,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,269 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 415,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

