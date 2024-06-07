Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,386,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 175,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,578,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,019,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,408.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,260. The firm has a market cap of $652.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,336.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,227.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $788.78 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40.

Insider Activity

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

