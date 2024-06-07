Northern Trust Corp Has $1.93 Billion Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,297,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 420,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Oracle worth $1,929,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

