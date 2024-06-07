Northern Trust Corp Has $441.92 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 893,649 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $441,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 78.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.94. 1,657,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,002,508. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

