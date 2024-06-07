Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,464,348 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,085,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,464,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,429,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,887. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

