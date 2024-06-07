Northern Trust Corp Sells 276,459 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 276,459 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Netflix worth $2,121,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.62 on Friday, hitting $643.90. The stock had a trading volume of 288,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,191. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $611.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.