Northern Trust Corp Sells 402,671 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $471,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,912,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 581,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

