Northern Trust Corp Sells 590,206 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 590,206 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Home Depot worth $4,074,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,787. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

