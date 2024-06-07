Northern Trust Corp Sells 618,217 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,115,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 618,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of TJX Companies worth $1,230,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.90. 1,294,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,481. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

