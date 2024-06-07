Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,596 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $478,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.04. 32,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

