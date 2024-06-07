Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 312,321 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,732,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 227,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 545,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 111,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

QCOM stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $208.05. 1,045,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. The company has a market cap of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

