Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $590,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.67. 101,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,299. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.23.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

