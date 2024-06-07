Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.86 ($0.06), with a volume of 423048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.79 ($0.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOG

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.39. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.