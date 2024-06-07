Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.86 ($0.06), with a volume of 423048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.79 ($0.06).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
