Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.79. Novavax shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 10,806,556 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Novavax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.