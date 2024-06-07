Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $21.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $119,704. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 184,086 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter.

NRIX stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

