NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,130.20.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,209.98 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $373.56 and a 1 year high of $1,255.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $934.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.20, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.20, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,117 shares of company stock valued at $90,701,708. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 78,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.