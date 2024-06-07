NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,590.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7,666.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7,328.84. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

