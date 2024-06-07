Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 761,034 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174,072 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,034 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $63,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,082,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $92,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 499,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,949,447. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

