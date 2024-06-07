Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,298,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,000. América Móvil makes up 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of América Móvil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in América Móvil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 519,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

