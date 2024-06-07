Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 141,338 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco makes up about 11.3% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 53,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,963,152. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

