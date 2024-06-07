Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. América Móvil accounts for approximately 4.1% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

América Móvil Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE AMX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 1,436,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

