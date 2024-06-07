Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.2% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 897,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

