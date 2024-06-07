Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ODD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded up $7.27 on Friday, reaching $44.03. 1,116,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.69. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,621,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 399,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $13,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

