Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $590.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.69. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

