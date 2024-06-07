Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,191,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 285,603 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.