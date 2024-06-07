Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.257-2.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS.

OLLI opened at $84.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

