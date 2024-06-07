Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) shot up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.13. 882,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,430,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

