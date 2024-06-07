OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

