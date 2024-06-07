Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) versus Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Head-To-Head Review

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Secom and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $8.00 billion 1.81 $706.22 million $0.84 18.46 Onex $1.13 billion 5.02 $529.00 million $9.80 7.44

Profitability

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Onex. Onex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Secom and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.85% 7.55% 5.08% Onex 66.29% 9.34% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Secom and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onex has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Given Onex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Secom.

Dividends

Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Secom pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Onex pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Secom has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onex beats Secom on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, health and preventative care services, and personal and outpatient care services; and cloud-based medical reporting services and SECOM LINKus application. This segment also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office support services, data center, disaster preparedness, information security, and cloud-based services, as well as SaaS solutions. The Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

