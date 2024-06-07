Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $110,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

