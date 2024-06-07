Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Onsemi by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $35,083,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 103,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $697,276,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Onsemi by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 129,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

