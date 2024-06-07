Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,542,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.