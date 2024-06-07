Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.98. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 8,285 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

