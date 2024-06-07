Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:OBD opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.46. Oxford BioDynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.67).

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

