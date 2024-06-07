PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $108.47. 150,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

